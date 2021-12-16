‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Ending Explained

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Big time spoilers.

(Just to be clear, we’re talking about big time spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, not spoilers about the Spider-Man storyline Big Time. Everyone cool? Cool.)

After all the waiting, hype, and rumors, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally in theaters. And, yes — yes!! — it co-stars both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker and Peter Parker (respectively). They really did it. They made a live-action Into the Spider-Verse.

In our latest Spider-Man video, we break down exactly how the old Peters join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and what their appearance means for No Way Home and the future of Marvel. We also break down the post-credits scene featuring Venom, and we also look at how the very last scene of No Way Home sets up the next Spider-Man movie (or maybe clears the table for a totally new version of the character down the line). Watch it below:

