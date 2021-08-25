Everything they say about absence making the heart go fonder is apparently true.

Sony and Marvel have waited and waited and waited to show a trailer — or really anything — for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is due in theaters in less than four months barring some kind of Covid-related delay, and yet until earlier this week, the film still had no poster, no trailer, and just three official images, none of which featured any Marvel superheroes in costume. Fan demand for any kind of info about the film was so pent up that even crappy copies of copies of leaked versions of the trailer with unfinished effects began trending on Twitter.

When Sony finally released the official HD version of the No Way Home trailer, it absolutely demolished the previous records for online viewership. In its first 24 hours, the trailer was watched some 355.5 million times, a new historic high. That beats the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, by more than 50 million views. (It had 289 million views when it debuted at the end of 2018.)

Sony also claims (via Variety) that the film had “the most ever mentions on social media of any movie preview over the first 24 hours, with 4.5 million mentions worldwide.” Its 2.91 million mentions in the U.S. is nearly a million more than Endgame had back in 2018.

Here is No Way Home’s official synopsis

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.

