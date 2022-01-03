After just 17 days of release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now grossed $609.8 million in the United States, and $1.36 billion worldwide. It’s already the top-grossing movie of 2021 by a huge margin. (It’s made more than double the #2 movie of the year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.) Last weekend, it grossed another $52.7 million in the U.S. alone — more in three days than The Matrix Resurrections has earned in its entire run in theaters to date ($30.9 million).

For more perspective: No Way Home is now — after only 17 days and in the midst of an explosion of Covid cases around the globe — the 10th highest grossing movie in the United States ever. It’s $609.8 million domestic gross already places it ahead of The Lion King, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and every Star Wars ever made except The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi — and Spider-Man is on pace to pass The Last Jedi in a couple of days to become the ninth biggest movie ever.

$609.8 million also means Spider-Man: No Way Home has now passed The Dark Knight on that same list; that film’s $534.8 million domestic gross makes it the biggest DC Comics movie to date in the U.S. (No Way Home has grossed more internationally too, $1.36 billion versus $1.00 billion.) The only solo superhero movie that made more money in the U.S. than No Way Home at this point is Black Panther ($700.4 million), although No Way Home has already grossed more money than Black Panther worldwide.

Basically: The film is a massive, massive hit. Here was the weekend box office via Box Office Mojo:

Spider-Man: No Way Home - $52.7 million Sing 2 - $19.6 million The King’s Man - $4.5 million American Underdog - $4.5 million The Matrix Resurrections - $3.8 million

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in theaters. Obviously the live-action Spider-Man movie franchise will continue in some form but ... what could possibly top this?

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Coolest Easter Eggs Did you spot these Marvel Easter eggs and references in Spider-Man: No Way Home?