New ‘Spider-Man’ Poster Features First Look at the Green Goblin

Sony and Marvel are treating Spider-Man: No Way Home with a level of secrecy typically reserved for, like, classified national security secrets. You’d probably have an easier time finding out what’s really buried in Area 51 than you would scoping out the full plot details of this movie. All that’s known is that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange open up a hole in the multiverse and then ... something happens.

For sure, some of Spider-Man’s old bad guys from previous Spider-Man movie franchises will be in it. (Whether the Spiders-Men from those earlier films will show up as well has been denied repeatedly by the actors in question, but hope springs eternal.) While just one villain has been officially confirmed — Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, who appeared in the No Way Home’s first and only trailer so far — a new poster for the movie teases appearances by four different Spidey bad guys.

In addition to Doc Ock, the poster features references to Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from Spider-Man 3, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from the very first Sam Raimi Spider-Man. He’s not very big, but you can see the Goblin in the poster below in the middle right, just behind that big lightning bolt.

Sony

Although Dafoe himself is still not officially confirmed to appear in the film, that is definitely the Dafoe version of Green Goblin on the poster. Theoretically, you could have a stunt double or another actor inside that suit, and an impersonator do his voice, but ... who wants to see that? If you’re gonna have this Sam Raimi Green Goblin in the movie, you gotta have at least some of Willem Dafoe screaming “BACK TO FORMULA!” and grimacing like a madman and such. Otherwise, it’s just going to disappoint fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17.