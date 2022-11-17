‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Series Coming to Amazon

Spider-Man’s web is expanding to television in a big way.

Amazon and Sony Pictures announced a deal that will begin to yield spinoff TV series based on Sony’s Spider-Man universe of Marvel characters. The first will be titled Silk: Spider Society, and will be produced by The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who produce and write the Spider-Verse animated movies, will executive produce the show with longtime live-action Spidey producer Amy Pascal.

Here was Amazon’s Jennifer Salke on the news:

Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film. Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers.

In Marvel Comics, Silk — AKA Cindy Moon — was bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter Parker her powers. After years of imprisonment, she escapes and becomes the superhero known as Silk. She’s played a key role in recent Spider-Man comics, as well as the original Spider-Verse storylines. In the MCU, she had brief cameos in Spider-Man Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War, where she was played by Tiffany Espensen.

The Silk series will first air on the MGM+ channel and then on Amazon’s Prime Video. And while Silk is the initial offering from this Spider-Man TV universe, other shows are expected.

