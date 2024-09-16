How ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Could Change the MCU Forever

The latest trailer for Venom: The Last Dance confirmed that Knull will appear in the film. The use of this Marvel baddie as the antagonist for the third (and supposedly final) Venom movie could have a huge impact not just on that film, but on upcoming Sony Spider-Man movies —and maybe even the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video. In it, we’ll explore how Knull could be used as a major Marvel villain in the Sony Spider-Man Universe, and how that could lead directly into Avengers: Secret Wars introducing Spider-Man in the black costume, just like in the Secret Wars comics. This could also lead to Knull appearing in the recently rumored fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man movie — or maybe into a movie where Venom and Spider-Man finally face off. As for how this could all shake out, watch our full breakdown and discussion below:

If you liked that video on Venom: The Last Dance, and how it will set up Spider-Man’s role in Avengers: Secret Wars, check out more of our videos below, including one on the latest updates about Marvel’s Armor Wars, one on why James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender should continue to play Professor X and Magneto in the MCU, and one on how Doctor Doom will take over the multiverse (and what it has to do with adamantium). Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Venom: The Last Dance premieres on October 25. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to open in the summer of 2027.

