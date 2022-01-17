Why Spider-Man Was Wrong in ‘No Way Home’

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man is our favorite Marvel hero, but that doesn’t mean he’s perfect. In fact, he screws up. A lot.

For proof, look no further than Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Tom Holland’s Peter Parker nearly destroys the multiverse multiple times through his poor decisions. He nearly does it once when he tries to make the world forget his secret identity, and then it happens again when he refuses to send a bunch of bad guys back to their deaths in their original universes. So does that mean Spider-Man was ... wrong?

That’s the subject of our latest Spidey video. Here at ScreenCrush, we love to explore the ways that movie villains are actually right about their motivations (like here or here) but today we’re doing something different. We’re taking a look at how one of the world’s most beloved superheroes was completely wrong. Watch our argument in the video below:

If you liked that video about all the ways Spider-Man screws up in No Way Home, check out more of our videos below, including the future of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man after No Way Home, what’s next for Spider-Man in the MCU, and how Venom will join the MCU. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now. The next Marvel movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)