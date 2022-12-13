Meet Spider-Woman in the New ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer

It’s time go back into the Spider-Verse.

Five years after the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the saga of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and the rest of the multiversal web of Spider-Men continues in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the first of two planned sequels. This installment has a new trio of directors — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson — but writer/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are both back, along with producer Amy Pascal and many of the voices from the original film, including Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad Jefferson, and Oscar Isaac — who had a cameo in Into the Spider-Verse’s credits — as Spider-Man 2099.

But this trailer gives you glimpses of a ton of new Spider-People as well, including Issa Rae as a new version of Jessica Drew (AKA Spider-Woman). Check out the new trailer below:

And here are some new official images of the sequel:

That last image has a bunch of new Spider-Men. The one on the bottom right looks like the “Superior Spider-Man” (AKA Doctor Octopus inside Spider-Man’s body from a storyline where Ock “killed” Peter and took over as Spidey). None of the others jump out at me as specific characters from the comics, although the one directly above Miles and Gwen looks like a very classic Peter — maybe even like a first appearance Spider-Man. (The guy with him resembles the “Big Time” Spider-Man, although the color scheme is different.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on June 2, 2023. Another sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is expected to follow on March 29, 2024.

