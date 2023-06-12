Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have a surprising amount in common. It’s not just that they’re Marvel movies involving a multiverse; it’s way more specific than that. Both movies begin with a prologue where a young female hero is betrayed by an older mentor figure. Both follow their central characters as they grapple with the fallout of their previous movie and a previous crossover event in their cinematic universe. Their respective heroes — who recently prevented a multiversal crisis involving Spider-Man variants — are conflicted over their personal and private lives, and they wind up in an even deeper mess involving the multiverse.

But despite all those similarities, Across the Spider-Verse works way better, especially with regards to the multiverse, than Multiverse of Madness did. The reasons why are the subject of our latest Marvel video, which compares each movie, breaks down all their similarities, and examines the key scene that makes all the difference between then. Watch it below:

