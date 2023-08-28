The Spiderwick Chronicles is a series of books for children that tons of Gen Zeres grew up reading. Unfortunately, they may not see a new TV adaptation. One was in the works for Disney+, but they decided to pass on it. There was a 2008 film adaptation based on the novels, made by Nickelodeon. That version starred Freddie Highmore. It had a very solid box office return and a nice critical reception. Unfortunately, it only did okay at the box office, and as a result, there were no sequels.

The series has already been filmed, so its producers will now try to find another home for it. It stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Joy Bryant, Mychala Lee, Christian Slater, Lyon Daniels, and Noah Cottrell. The showrunner is Aron Eli Coleite, while Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg and Julie Kane-Ritsch. The authors of the novels, Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, serve as executive producers.

The series follows the Spiderwick family, as they begin to uncover more and more of their family’s mysterious history. Jared, Simon, and Mallory move into an old family house with their mother. Upon further inspection, the house holds some secrets. They discover Arthur Spiderwick’s life's work, which is a field guide to fairies. The family enters that world and realizes that Arthur Spiderwick may still be alive. There are also dark forces conspiring against them to take back the journal. Namely, a power-hungry ogre by the name of Mulgarath.

According to Deadline, Disney’s decision not to air The Spiderwick Chronicles show comes as the company shifts its focus for Disney+ to “content curation and Disney-owned IP.”

