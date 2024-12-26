The following post (and breakdown video) contains spoilers for Season 2 of Squid Game.

Seong Gi-hun was in for a rude awakening on the new season of Squid Game, which just premiered on Netflix. He thought he could turn the tables on the Front Man and the people in charge of the brutal games; figure out who was running things, expose their crimes, and shut them down.

Yeah, not so much.

In our full breakdown video about the latest season of Squid Game, we’ll talk about the shocking twists, how the games represent a massive metaphor for the cruel nature of our modern society of haves and have nots and how our world is completely broken, how the entire Squid Game could be a big commentary on reality television, and what this show has to say about the existence of free will. Plus, we’ll give you our theory about that wild post-credits scene, and what it means for the future in the eventual Squid Game Season 3.

Watch our full breakdown of Squid Game Season 2 below:

