The game continues.

After an initial season that made it one of the biggest international hits in the history of television, Squid Game is back in 2024 with a new season. Netflix confirmed today the new episodes of the show would premiere on the streaming service later this year — although they did not offer an exact release date yet.

They did offer a clip, though; you can also get a glimpse of Season 2 in this trailer for all of Netflix’s 2024 films and shows:

Netflix also unveiled several more photos from the upcoming season:

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk returned to write and direct this second season of the series, which became Netflix’s most-watched show in history. (It was watched by more than 142 million Netflix homes in its first month on the service; collectively 1.65 billion hours of the show were watched.) The first season followed an underground game played by 456 players, all competing for a massive cash prize. One winner got the money; the losers die.

It remains to be seen whether the second season repeats the premise in some way, or if it explores new stories and themes. All Netflix had to say about the actual plot of Season 2:

Gi-hun abandons his US plans after a mysterious call and embarks on a chase with a motive. The new season will also welcome other beloved characters back like Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and Recruiter (Gong Yoo). Adding to the intrigue, a new character played by Park Gyu-young makes her debut, sparking curiosity about the new character.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres later in 2024 on Netflix.

