Netflix Orders Second Season of ‘Squid Game’ Competition Series

In another example of our oh so dystopian lives imitating art, Netflix has renewed their Squid Game competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge — which takes the central conceit of a deadly game with a massive cash prize from the fictional Netflix series Squid Game and turns it into an actual (not deadly, presumably) game with a massive cash prize — for a second season.

The Squid Game reality game show premiered recently on Netflix and has proven to be a significant hit in its own right. While it hasn’t attracted as many viewers as the fictional Squid Game, where these games were designed as a pointed commentary about the horrors of modern life and the evils of capitalism, The Challenge has been the most-watched English-language series on the streaming service for two straight weeks. It’s among the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix in over 90 countries.

In the competition series version of Squid Game (originally created by Hwang Dong-hyuk) 456 contestants battle in a series of games for a cash prize of $4.56 million. Netflix is also making a second season of the fictional Squid Game, as well as a video game based on the show.

If you would like to compete on the second season of the show, it is casting now. You can get more info at this website. For totally unrelated reasons, here is a link to an article about reports of grueling conditions on the set of the first season of Squid Game: The Challenge, which Netflix later denied in a statement that read “we care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures.” So good luck getting that $4.56 million, guys!