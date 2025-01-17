‘Star Trek’: The Complete Franchise Recap

Star Trek is one of the greatest sci-fi stories ever told. But after 60 years of films and television shows, it can be an intimidating franchise for newcomers. Where do you start? What things are canon and which ones are not? How do the movies connect to the shows? What’s a Kelvin timeline? Can I just dive into new stuff like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds or Section 31, or do I have to go back to the original series from the 1960s first?

If you’re looking for a good Trek primer, we’re here to help. Our new Star Trek video will distill 60 years of Star Trek movies and shows into 26 minutes. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about Star Trek, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, Prodigy, Picard, Lower Decks, Strange New Worlds, and all of the movies to boot. It’s like downloading all of Star Trek history directly into your frontal lobe.

Ready for the ultimate Star Trek recap? Just click the button below and say “Engage!”

Severance Season 2 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 17. Star Trek: Section 31 premieres on Paramount+ on January 24, 2025.

