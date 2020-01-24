Every ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Episode 1 Easter Egg

Star Trek: Picard not only takes the iconic sci-fi franchise into the future, it calls back to tons of classic Trek series and episodes. In the premiere episode, when Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard goes to the Starfleet Museum, his archive is filled with Easter eggs. There’s the USS Stargazer where Picard had his first command, as well a model of the shuttle from the Enterprise-E.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This video will break down all the Star Trek secrets and references tucked away inside the debut of Picard. There are returning cast members, paintings by Data, and even a banner from a random episode of The Next Generation. See them all below:

If you liked this video about the Easter eggs in the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, check out some of our other videos, including our recap of the recent Star Wars script leaks, our full recap of the entire Star Wars franchise, and all kinds of fun facts about Star Trek you might not know. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Star Trek: Picard premiere on CBS All Access.