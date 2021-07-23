‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Trailer: The Final Frontier Gets Animated

For the first time in about ten months — ten whole months! — there’s a new animated Star Trek series. (By the way, the other one, Star Trek: Lower Decks, returns to Paramount+ next month.) To find one before that, you have to back a bit further, although Star Trek: The Animated Series was a staple of syndicated TV through the 1970s and ’80s, including on the Nickelodeon cable channel.

Now Nickelodeon is co-producing its own Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Trek series specifically aimed at family audiences. It features an all-new crew of alien kids who discover a Starfleet ship. In the show’s first full trailer, you might also recognize the voice of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway. In Prodigy, a hologram of Janeway becomes an adviser to the kids on their adventures. Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Paramount+ this fall.

If you want to try Paramount+, you can sign up for a free trial here.

12 Unconventional Movie Endings