How ‘Star Wars’ Is Setting Up Its Own ‘Avengers’

The Star Wars TV universe is building toward something really big. It started with The Mandalorian, then expanded into The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka is coming next, followed by Skeleton Crew. And Lucasfilm has made it no secret: Eventually, all of these shows are going to build to some kind of massive crossover series — the Star Wars equivalent of Marvel’s Avengers.

That’s the subject of our latest Star Wars video. In it, we look at all the Star Wars Disney+ shows so far, and explore what’s coming next, and where all of these shows are headed. We also take a look at some characters we would like to see added to the Star Wars Avengers who previously appeared in the Star Wars comics and novels that used to be part of the Expanded Universe. Watch the full video below:

