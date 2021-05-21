‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 5 Easter Egg

The following post contains minor SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

This week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch features the return of Fennec Shand, the bounty hunter character first introduced on The Mandalorian and played (or, in this case, voiced by Ming-Na Wen). But the real interesting part of Fennec’s appearance isn’t her role — it’s who hired her and why.

On the latest of our Bad Batch Easter egg videos, we get into our theories about that, as well as break down all the other interesting details and homages you might have missed on this week’s episode. Did you know the planet in this episode, Pantora, has been around in Star Wars for years? And did you also know that George Lucas himself had a cameo as a Pantoran in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith? We’ve got plenty more where that came from; watch all the Easter eggs below:

