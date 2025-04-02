Star Wars to Release ‘Underworld’ Series For May the 4th

Last year for May the 4th (Be With You), Star Wars unveiled a new edition of its “Tales“ animated anthology series, Tales of the Empire. This year’s Tales, coming to Disney+ on May 4, 2025, will be called Tales of the Underworld, and will focus on two different famous members of the Star Wars galaxy’s criminal elite: Bounty hunter Cad Bane from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Book of Boba Fett, and Nightsister Asajj Ventress from The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, and quite a few Star Wars novels and video games.

Disney announced this latest batch of Tales along with a brief teaser for this year’s shorts. Watch it below:

Bane will be voiced once again by Corey Burton; Ventress is played by Nika Futterman.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

The popular series, which began in 2022 with “Tales of the Jedi” and continued in 2024 with “Tales of the Empire,” this time focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is set to premiere on Disney+ on May the 4th Be With You.

