‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 2 Easter Egg and Secret

The creature that causes all the trouble in Episode 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a nexu. If it looks familiar, that’s because it was featured prominently in the gladiator arena in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones. That scene takes place on the planet Saleucami, which was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, where it was the site of the assassination of Jedi Master Stass Allie. She was killed by Clone Troopers as part of Order 66, which we also saw in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Those are just two of the clever little Easter eggs on the second episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the latest animated Star Wars series on Disney+. The video below breaks down all of them, including the similarities in this episode to Apocalypse Now, the way Darth Vader functions as a symbol of the galaxy under Imperial rule, and the hilarious reference to the most notorious moment in all of the Star Wars prequels. (Hint: It has something to do with sand.) Watch them all below:

