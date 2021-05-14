‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg and Secret

It’s week three of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and this episode is called “Replacements,” a name that has a lot of meaning connected to this installment. Obviously it refers to human troops replacing the Bad Batch in the Imperial Army. It also could refer to Omega joining the Bad Batch as a replacement for Crosshair. And the team also has to find replacement parts for their ship.

That’s just one of the little details, secrets, and Star Wars Easter eggs on this week’s Bad Batch. In the video below, we break down all the secrets and homages in “Replacements,” including the details about their inhibitor chips, where we’ve seen the various medical droids in this episode before (one was in Revenge of the Sith and the other appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars), and a very cool, very brief reference to Rogue One. See them all below:

If you liked our video on all the Easter eggs in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3, check out some of our other videos below, including all the Easter eggs in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 2, a comparison of Return of the Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, and all the Easter eggs and secrets in the season finale of The Mandalorian. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere on Fridays on Disney+.

Gallery — Our Favorite Rise of Skywalker Easter Eggs: