‘Stranger Things’: Every Question Season 5 Needs to Answer

Warning: The following post includes spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things Season 4 introduced several new characters, plot developments, and horrors to the once-quiet town of Hawkins, Indiana. We got acquainted with One/Henry Creel/Vecna, who turned out to be the Big Bad lurking behind the many monstrosities of the Upside Down — including the Mind Flayer itself. We also witnessed the most gruesome killings in Stranger Things history, with enough bone-cracking and eye-popping to cause even the bravest viewer to look the other way. On a happier note, Eleven was able to regain her psychokinetic powers, and just in time — it’s hard to think how the gang would have gotten along without her mind-blowing abilities.

But despite everything we learned from Season 4’s finale, which was split up into Volumes 1 and 2, there is still so much more we have yet to uncover. When last we left our heroes, they had discovered that despite their best efforts, Vecna was still very much alive. Not only that, but his plan to let the Upside Down devour Hawkins was successful, at least in part. The immediate fate of Hawkins is unknown at this point, and we’ll have to wait until Season 5 to get the answers we need.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is still a good two years away on Netflix, which gives us plenty of time to speculate on what will happen next. Below, we’ve gathered the ten most important questions that were left unresolved after Stranger Things Season 4, as well as some possible ways the Duffer Brothers will answer them.

10 Unanswered Questions After The Stranger Things Season 4 Finale

