The ‘Stranger Things’ Characters Most Likely to Die in the Final Season

It’s officially the end of an era as Stranger Things comes to its epic conclusion over the next few weeks, but will any of the beloved main characters meet their end in Season 5?

Since its streaming premiere in 2016, Stranger Things hasn’t exactly been shy about killing off characters, even in pretty horrific ways. We’ve lost fan-favorites such as Barb Holland, Bob Newby, Dr. Alexei and Eddie Munson; major characters such as Dr. Brenner and Billy Hargrove; as well as plenty of side characters and bad guys.

Show co-creators the Duffer brothers recently revealed that Season 5 will include the “the most violent death of any season.” That raises some alarm bells regarding who, exactly, will receive such a grisly end. (How any death on the show could possibly top the Mind Flayer turning its victims to oozing puddles of guts before absorbing them in Season 3, or Vecna mangling teens’ limbs and popping their eyeballs inside their skulls in Season 4, is a little beyond my comprehension.)

With the final season of Netflix’s smash ’80s-set sci-fi series finally here, here are my best guesses as to who will live, who’s in danger and who will die in Stranger Things Season 5.

Safe-Bet Survivors

Dustin Henderson: One character I would argue is completely safe is Dustin, AKA the “Bard.” The beloved fan-favorite, who has held the group together with his sweet demeanor and optimism since Season 1, is simply too precious to kill off. Plus, everything he went through in Season 4 with Eddie’s death — and its lasting psychological impact on him in Season 5, judging by the trailer and teaser clips — demands resolution, and more pain and suffering just doesn’t feel right or fair for our little Dusty Bun.

Lucas Sinclair: Lucas similarly feels safe. The determined “Ranger” of the group had a rough Season 4 navigating high school basketball star Jason’s wrath, as well as the absolute horrors he witnessed when Vecna attacked Max. The group’s core warrior is needed more than ever now, especially to protect Max in her vulnerable comatose state, but I don’t see him not having a happy ending when all is said and done. He deserves it.

Max Mayfield: That said, let's talk about Max. The fiery “zoomer” could have died at the end of Season 4. In fact, she pretty much did; she was only brought back from the abyss by Eleven’s psychic powers, but even so she suffered a sort of death already that has presumably left her consciousness trapped in Vecna’s dark realm with the rest of his victims. Her limbs may heal after being mangled during his attack on her, but it’s possible when Max inevitably returns (I’d be very surprised if she didn’t) that she’ll be perhaps blind and/or paralyzed to some extent. It seems unreasonable — and unusually cruel — to keep Max lingering just to kill her again.

Mike Wheeler: Then there's Mike, the leader of the party; the “Paladin.” I don’t think he’s going anywhere. The connective tissue between so many important characters — Eleven’s boyfriend, Will’s best friend, Nancy’s brother, etc. — is too interconnected and important to kill off. It would be a massive blow to nearly all the characters, but it also wouldn’t make much sense to kill the “heart” of the group. I think he’s very safe.

Nancy Wheeler: Nancy won’t come out completely unscathed, but she’s gonna be just fine. (They don’t call her Nancy “Walk ’Em Down” Wheeler for nothin’.) Like her brother, Nancy serves as the connective tissue between a number of characters and storylines, especially the older teen crew, and she’s had one of the strongest and most interesting character arcs across seasons. I can’t see her story ending with anything other than Nancy becoming a powerful career woman with a bright future ahead. (And probably an advocate for concealed carry.)

Joyce Byers: It’s safe to say Joyce has been through quite enough throughout the course of Stranger Things. The stressed-out single mom fought tirelessly to find and save her missing son (“My boy!”) twice, watched her devoted boyfriend Bob die a gruesome death and then saw her best friend-turned-lover seemingly die, after which she trekked all the way to the frozen Soviet Union to rescue him from evil Russians and vicious Demogorgons. Homegirl’s been through it, and even though I believe Joyce would obviously sacrifice every inch of herself to save her kids and loved ones, I’m confident she’ll be rewarded with a peaceful ending.

Other characters: Speaking of Wheeler women, I also don’t think Nancy and Mike’s mom Karen is at risk of dying, and I highly doubt they’d kill younger sister Holly off either, especially considering she plays a more important role this season. Lucas’ quick-witted little sister Erica Sinclair is undoubtedly safe too (Vecna would rue the day if he even tried it). I also really don’t think they’d kill off Robin Buckley, whose death would be needless. Plus, she deserves her high school happy ending with her crush, Vickie.

Better Watch Your Back

Eleven: There’s very likely a version of Stranger Things that ends with Eleven tragically sacrificing herself to seal the Upside Down once and for all. Since she is connected to Vecna, and since she is the one who sent One/Henry Creel into the Upside Down in the first place, it’s possible she’ll need to close the Upside Down from the inside, or that Vecna’s defeat could end in some sort of destruction for her. But I think this girl has suffered enough already, and I can’t see Eleven, the most iconic character in the series, not having a happy ending when all is said and done. If anything, my theory is that Eleven will ultimately lose her powers defeating Vecna. There could even be a fake-out death for the teen, but that would be treading old ground (see: Season 1 finale).

Will Byers: Like Eleven, Will is tethered to Vecna, which leads me to believe he could be in serious danger this season. It’s possible the group’s sweet “Wizard,” AKA “Will the Wise,” might have to die for Vecna to be truly defeated. But, like Eleven, Will has been through the most trauma in the series, and I think it’d be too cruel to kill off a character who hasn’t known much else but suffering ever since he was first taken to the Upside Down. When it comes to the main kids, Will and Eleven are most at risk, but I believe they’ll ultimately survive.

Jim Hopper: Hopper is most likely safe this season. After all, he’s already nearly died twice already, with his Season 3 fake-out demise playing a huge role in the events of Season 4. While it’s possible the Hawkins chief of police could die sacrificing himself to save Joyce or El, his death would be too huge a blow, and honestly too unfair considering all he’s lived through these past few seasons and all his character growth. Eleven needs her dad (she’s still got some papa trauma, after all), and both Hopper and Joyce deserve to go on that long-postponed dinner date at Enzo’s finally.

Jonathan Byers: Jonathan unfortunately hasn’t been given much to do in the show — other than serve as one third of the Nancy-Jonathan-Steve love triangle — since Season 1. Still, he’s a pillar of support for his mom Joyce and younger brother Will, and I think his role will only get more involved in the final season, with Will needing him more than ever. His death would be absolutely gut-wrenching for Joyce. Imagine if she spent five seasons trying to protect one Byers boy, only to lose the other? It would be ironic, even poetic, but much too cruel. I don’t think Jonathan’s 100 percent safe, but I think he’ll make it out in the end.

Steve Harrington: Everyone’s favorite babysitter has been on borrowed time since the beginning. The franchise fan-favorite was never meant to make it out of Season 1 alive, the Duffer Brothers once confirmed, but actor Joe Keery was so adored on set that Steve’s destiny as the quintessentially doomed ‘80s jock bully with fabulous hair was rewritten, making him a core part of the cast. Here’s the thing: Steve dying isn’t an impossible notion, as I could easily see him sacrifice himself to save Dustin, Nancy or Robin. It would have a huge emotional impact on fans, but I also think it would be too harsh, and too predictable, to kill off one of the show’s most lovable characters. I think Steve’s going to make it. (And if not, I’m cancelling my Netflix subscription.)

Dr. Owens: Dr. Owens has been on the chopping block ever since he nearly died at the claws of the Demodogs back in Season 2. The good-natured doctor formerly in charge of the Nina project has served as one of Joyce, Eleven and friends’ allies for the past few seasons, but fans last saw him handcuffed to a pipe in his and Dr. Brenner’s secret facility at the end of Season 4. The building he was in exploded, but it was left ambiguous whether or not he made it out in time and survived. I think we’ll see Dr. Owens again in this final season, but if we do, I can also see him sacrificing himself to save Eleven and/or the kids.

It Was Nice Knowing You

Vecna: There’s not a chance Vecna’s making it out of the final season unscathed. While a tragic backstory might come to light this season, making Henry Creel a more sympathetic figure, Vecna has done too much evil to walk away alive. (He mangled innocent kids and imploded their eyeballs, for goodness’ sake!) There’s no redeeming him — El’s going to kick his ass upside down, right-side up and every which way.

Murray Bauman: Ah, Murray. The former investigative journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist has provided both comedic relief and necessary exposition ever since he was first introduced in Season 2. He has fantastic chemistry with Joyce and Hopper — especially during Season 4, which put the character to great use during the whole Russian prison escape subplot. He’s a little crazy, and a whole lot of ride-or-die ... but that’s why I think Murray will meet his end this season. As well-liked as he is, the character doesn’t hold much emotional weight in the grand scheme of things. I think he’ll go out in a wild blaze of glory — like, literally a big explosion or similar, taking down a bunch of Demogorgons or bad guys out with him.

Ted Wheeler: The Wheeler family has been through some serious s– throughout the course of the series, but they’ve somehow managed to all make it out alive and in relatively good condition ... until now. It’s clear from the trailer and teasers that Mike’s little sister Holly will be targeted by Vecna this season, and that she and mom Karen will have a frighteningly close encounter with a Demogorgon in their home. There’s a shot of Nancy sobbing as she cleans blood off her hands frantically in the trailer. Whose blood is that? Is it her dad’s? Sadly, I suspect tired ol’ Ted will tragically meet his end this season, giving the Wheeler family a permanent scar and raising the stakes for Nancy and Mike in a big way.

Other characters: Two new major characters will be introduced in the final season. According to Netflix, scientist Dr. Kay (played by Linda Hamilton) will be a brand-new “adversary” for the group as she mercilessly heads up the military operation in Hawkins and hunts for Eleven. Based on the deaths of previous season-based villains, such as Season 1’s ruthless Agent Connie Frazier and Season 3’s Soviet Terminator dupe Grigori, it’s obvious this strategy isn’t going to end well for her. On the other hand, we’ll also meet Derek Turnbow, a little boy in Holly Wheeler’s grade, who — based on the teasers — will seemingly team up with the kids this season. My guess is Derek will be that lovable, sweet character that inevitably dies a very horrible death. (RIP Bob, RIP Alexei, RIP Eddie.)

