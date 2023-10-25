New ‘Stranger Things’ Prequel Images Reveal Cast of New Play

While the wait for the final season of Stranger Things drags on — and it is still quite a ways off thanks in part to the long writers’ strike and the ongoing actors’ strike — there is at least this to look forward to: The first Stranger Things stage play, which is set in the official continuity of the series as a prequel that will reveal the previously unknown backstory that illuminates most of what has transpired on the hit Netflix series so far.

Dubbed Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the show will debut next month in London. One would assume it will transfer to America and Broadway at some point if it’s successful. And one also assumes this show will be quite successful. (Is Stranger Things as popular in the U.K. as it is in the U.S.? I guess we’re about to find out.)

With the show less than a month away from its first public performance, its official Instagram account posted some behind the scenes photos of the cast rehearsing the material. You can see all the new images below:

Here is how Netflix describes the play:

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

The First Shadow has also announced they will be offering 11 pairs of lottery tickets to performances. These “Shadow Seats” will be available on the TodayTix app.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow has its first performance at the West End’s Phoenix Theatre on November 17.

