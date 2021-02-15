Finn Wolfhard Says ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Is ‘Darkest Ever’

Stranger Things Season 4 is en route to become the "darkest" season yet, according to star Finn Wolfhard. The nostalgic sci-fi series has become one of Netflix's crown jewels, and the streaming service plans to make the next installment bigger than ever before.

Speaking with CBC, Wolfhard discussed how Season 4 will stand out from the rest of the series up until this point. "Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be’ — exploding rats and everything. But really, Season 4 so far… it’s the darkest season that’s ever been [made]," Wolfhard stated. "Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker and sadder — and everything. So I’m really excited for people to see it."

Season 3, which premiered in July of 2019, impressed audiences with its ambition. The action sequences were broader, and the storyline became much more complex. So far, Season 4 promises to push things even further.

The creators have hinted at a major character's return as well as the arrival of a murderous villain played by Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund. The main group of monster-chasers will also be split up for the first time, as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) departed Hawkins, Indiana at the end of Season 3.

Due to COVID-19, production on Stranger Things Season 4 has significantly slowed down compared to past seasons. This also means that its core cast, many of whom are in their teens, have grown even more since we last saw them.

With the characters' newfound maturity, Season 4 will have to raise its stakes to meet them.