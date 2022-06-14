‘Stranger Things’ Debuts First Look Images From Season 4 Finale

If you’re slowly working your way through Stranger Things Season 4, you might want to pick up the pace a little bit. The final two episodes of the season, which Netflix dubbed “Volume 2” of Season 4, are coming in just a couple of weeks.

They’re also almost an entire season unto itself. Netflix debuted six images from these final two episodes today, and they also revealed that these last two episodes alone — technically Episodes 8 and 9 of Season 4 — run almost four hours long all by themselves. Yep, four hours of Stranger Things crammed into two “episodes.” (Aren’t they just connected movies at this point?)

Episode 8 and 9 were both written and directed by Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers. Episode 8 is titled “Papa.” Episode 9 is “The Piggyback.” Here are the new images from the show:

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 First Look Images Here are the first images from the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, coming to Netflix on July 1.

Here is the synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 premieres on Netflix on July 1. The first seven episodes of the season are already available to watch right now. The first part of Season 4 has already had the biggest premiere of any TV series in the history of the service. In addition, Netflix has renewed Stranger Things for a fifth season, which will be the final chapter of the series.

Flops That Are Now Inexplicable Hits on Netflix These movies flopped hard in theaters. But Netflix subscribers can’t stop watching them.