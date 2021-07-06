‘Succession’ Season 3 Teaser: The Roy Family Is Back

After almost two years away, Succession is finally back this fall with its third season. Season 3 was set to begin shooting right as the pandemic began last April. Production wound up getting pushed back until late last year. Now the new season is just about ready to premiere, which means the first teaser is here at last.

In it, the internecine warfare within the Roy family continues to escalate. “He’s our dad,” Kendall says, “but he was going to send me to jail. He’d do the same to all of us.” So will he? Although you won’t see much of them in this teaser, the new actors joining the cast for Season 3 include Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Adrien Brody, and Alexander Skarsgard. Watch the teaser below:

The returning cast for Season 3 includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass, and Alan Ruck. Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Succession follows the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them.

Succession Season 3 premieres on HBO and HBO Max this fall. Until then, you can re-binge the first two seasons (both are available on HBO Max) and then just listen to Nicholas Brittell’s amazing Succession theme song on an endless loop. Nothing sets the mood for yelling at the members of your family quite like it.