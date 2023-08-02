Zack Snyder Still Plans to Release ‘Sucker Punch’ Director’s Cut

Despite being a box-office bomb and a critical failure, Zack Snyder’s Sucker Punch remains something of a cult favorite among the director’s fans. The film was released back in 2011. It grossed $89.8 million dollars at the box office against a budget of $82 million. After the success of Watchmen, Warner Bros. got behind Snyder and decided to fund the film. He described it at the time as “Alice In Wonderland with guns.”

The movie tells the story of a girl named Babydoll who ends up in an asylum and has to formulate a plan to escape. In her mind, she goes on a journey with the other girls there. She has to complete five objectives to collect five items, which are supposed to grant her freedom.

Snyder claimed that the movie was a satire of the sexism in geek culture. Legendary stated that the movie wasn’t received well because a lot of people didn’t want to accept strong female protagonists. Of course, both of these statements kind of fell flat for most critics. To some, the movie felt exploitative.

These days, it seems Snyder is blaming the negative reception on the fact that the studio had him change the ending. He spoke with Letterboxd, where he discussed the film — and revealed he still wants to someday release his Sucker Punch director’s cut...

I've never gotten around to doing the director's cut. I still plan to at some point. But in the original ending when Babydoll is in the chair in the basement with Blue–she's already been lobotomized–when the cop shines the light on her, the set breaks apart, and she stands up, and she sings a song on stage.

Snyder noted that this preferred ending is “weirdly not optimistic and optimistic at the same time. That's kind of what the tone was at the end.” But the studio didn’t like how this ending was testing with audiences, and so Snyder changed it.

“You'll get to see it at some point, I'm sure,” he added.

