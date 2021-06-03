It is the Summer of Disney+. (At least according to Disney,)

The company unveiled their summer streaming lineup today, boasting that they will have new shows and films every single week through Labor Day. In some cases, those titles are “New to Disney+,” meaning they are older films making their debut on the service. It begins this weekend with the premiere for all subscribers of Raya and the Last Dragon and goes right on through September 3 when Tomorrowland and X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be added to Disney+. (Okay, so maybe you’ll go outside that weekend.)

The full assortment of titles — including big theatrical movies like Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, which you can only watch if you pay the extra $30 “Premier Access” fee — is featured in the trailer below:

A few of the summer’s highlights:

Friday, June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon (Available to All Subscribers)

“Raya and the Last Dragon” takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Us Again

From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes a spectacular short film, set in a vibrant city pulsating with rhythm and movement. In “Us Again,” an elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their youthful passion for life and each other on one magical night. The years fade away as the joy of dancing propels them across the exciting cityscape of their youth and revives fond memories.

Wednesday, June 9

Loki (Premiere)

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Friday, June 18

Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Friday June 25

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Premiere)

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Emmy® Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

Wolfgang

Wolfgang Puck persevered after a troubled childhood in Austria to pursue his dreams and become the world’s most famous chef, along the way inventing a radically new American cuisine and creating the very concept of the “celebrity chef.” This is the inspiring and emotional true story of the man behind the legend.

Friday, July 2

Monsters at Work

“Monsters At Work” tells the story of Tylor Tuskmon and his dream to become a Jokester, as well as his misadventures with MIFT, the crew that keeps Monsters, Incorporated running. Produced by Disney Television Animation and inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar's Academy Award-winning "Monsters, Inc.," the series introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites and stars Ben Feldman as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon. Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprise their beloved roles as Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan.

Friday, July 9

Black Widow (Premier Access)

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Friday July 16

Turner & Hooch (TV Series premiere)

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

Friday, July 23

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Two tiny chipmunks have huge adventures while trying to live the good life in a big city park.

Friday, July 30

Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)

Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

It's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey Mouse and his best friends as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the pitfalls and curveballs of a wild and crazy world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible.

Older titles coming to Disney+ include The Sandlot (July 2), Adventures in Babysitting (June 25), and Mrs. Doubtfire (August 6).

