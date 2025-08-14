Did DC Just Reveal ‘Superman 2’s Villain?

The next film in James Gunn’s DC Universe is Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock as the new version of the classic superhero. That will eventually lead to what we’re starting to learn will be a combined sequel to both films, a Superman 2 that will feature David Corenswet’s Man of Steel and Alcock’s Supergirl. And a documentary about the making of this summer’s Superman that leaked earlier this month on YouTube revealed concept art that showed Braniac will appear in that sequel.

So what could a Superman/Supergirl (and Krypto, the best boy in the galaxy) movie versus Braniac look like? That’s the subject of our latest DC video, which examines all the information we’ve gotten so far about a potential Superman sequel, and how the movie could ultimately set up a new Justice League for this new DC Universe. Watch our full staff discussion of all these Superman sequel rumors below:

