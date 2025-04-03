Krypto Is the Real Star of the New ‘Superman’ Trailer

Straight from its debut at CinemaCon, the latest sneak peek at James Gunn’s Superman is now online. The director (and co-CEO of DC Studios) just debuted the nearly five minute long video on his own social media channels.

Much like the first teaser for the film, the real star isn’t the title character but Krypto, who Gunn has reimagined as a loyal but rambunctious puppy. In an expanded version of the scene that appeared in the initial teaser, Superman has been gravely injured and he calls Krypto to help. Instead, Krypto pounces on him, nips at him, and generally tries to play with him — not realizing at first that Superman is in trouble. Eventually he figures it out, and then drags him to the Fortress of Solitude, which in this film is staffed by a legion of extremely polite robots.

From there, the trailer cuts to a montage of clips from throughout the rest of the film. You can watch it below.

READ MORE: 15 Actors Who Turned Down Big DC Roles

David Corenswet is the new Superman; Rachel Brosnahan is the new Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult is the latest Lex Luthor. (Krypto, is obviously played by Krypto.)

Here is the official synopsis for Gunn’s Superman, which is the first film in a whole new DC Universe of movies that Gunn is also overseeing, along with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran:

“Superman,” DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

James Gunn’s Superman is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.