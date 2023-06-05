Warner Bros. Will Sell ‘Superman’ (1978) As an NFT
Warner Bros. has found a new way to sell fans a copy of 1978’s classic Superman movie starring Christopher Reeve: As an NFT.
A lot of the impetus for the movie by Warner Bros. (and likely other studios in the future) is the decline of physical media sales. The company has partnered with a blockchain called Eluvio, which uses proof-of-authority verification rather than proof-of-work verification. Without all the technical jargon, this form of blockchain uses fewer resources, while sacrificing decentralization. Luckily, that's not really a concern for this kind of format.
Warner Bros. is releasing 1978’s Superman directed by Richard Donner. Instead of just releasing the film as a digital copy, Warner Bros. has instead decided to offer a number of different options. Each version of the NFT will include separate benefits. A “Standard Edition” for $30 includes an interactive location-based navigation menu, Superman: The Movie Theatrical Version, previously released special features and an image gallery featuring stills and behind-the-scenes photos. A “Premium Edition” for $100, Includes three different variations available for purchase separately — Truth, Justice and Hope — each featuring an illustration of Christopher Reeves’ Superman from one of three DC artists: Ivan Reiss, Ben Oliver, or Bill Sienkiewicz, along with an interactive and explorable location-based navigation menu and three versions of the feature film: Superman: The Movie Theatrical Version; Superman: The Movie Expanded Director’s Cut; and Superman: The Movie Extended TV Edition.
If you're interested, you can find more information here. The NFTs go on sale on June 9, with early access the day before.