Look! Up in the sky! It’s not a bird, or a plane, or James Gunn’s Superman. It’s our video breakdown of the trailer for Gunn’s Superman — and boy, do we have a lot to say about this movie.

It’s our first film in the new DC movie universe, but it also has a lot of references to the history of DC and Superman comics and earlier movies. In this video, we’ll discuss dozens of Easter eggs, hidden DC references, and little details you might have missed in the Superman trailer. We’ll talk about the new Superman costume, the new Superman actor, the the stuff that Gunn has taken from earlier movies and shows, the meaning of the new Superman logo on his chest, and the symbolism of beginning this trailer with the new Man of Steel crashing to Earth, broken and bleeding, but ready to get up and fight some more.

Watch our full video on the Superman trailer below:

If you liked that video about all of the Easter eggs in the new trailer for James Gunn’s Superman, check out more of our videos below, including our wholesome (real tears!) reaction to Gunn’s Superman trailer, our deep dive into all the Easter eggs in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and our look at the reboot of the DC Universe and what it means for the future of DC. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. James Gunn’s Superman is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.

