Taika Waititi Would Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Movie … On One Condition

Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi stated in the past that he didn’t see himself helming a new Star Wars movie in the future, only Marvel. But it seems like his tune is changing a bit after he was approached by Lucasfilm to work on a new project for the franchise. This comes after Waititi directed the season finale of Disney+’s The Mandalorian with great success. In a recent interview with Variety, Waititi stated:

I think people see me hanging out with people, especially with Star Wars, and think I’m having some big discussions about it. I would f—ing love to... If it was right. I would want to do any kind of movie if it made sense, and if it felt not like career suicide.

So there you have it. Waititi is open to the idea of directing a Star Wars movie as long as it’s not “career suicide.” It’s an honest answer, one that most likely crosses every director’s mind when deciding whether or not to embark on a franchise film. And with fans’ divisive opinions on The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, it’s a valid concern.

If Waititi does eventually direct a Star Wars film, it wouldn’t be for a few years at least. He already has his hands full with Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set for a November 2021 release. But at least we know now that Waititi isn’t closing the door on a movie set in a galaxy far, far away.