Quentin Tarantino’s next movie is purportedly a Charles Manson movie without actually being a Charles Manson movie. It takes place in the freewheeling 1960s, and the main story is somewhat adjacent to the Manson murders without actually being about them, Tarantino has explained, but that still means we’ll probably meet Manson, and definitely his most famous victim, Sharon Tate. Which means that her former husband, director Roman Polanski, will also be a main character in the movie.

Variety’s Justin Kroll tweeted that Polanski, or Tarantino’s version of Polanski, will have a “key role” in the movie, though we have no idea who’s playing him.

Nowadays, Polanski’s name gives anyone the heebie-jeebies if you know about his past rape scandal that drove the director to seek asylum in France in the ’70s. It’s going to be real weird to see him as a character in the movie, and it’ll be interesting to see how Tarantino chooses to portray him, and how much of a role he has in the movie.