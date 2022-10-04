Google is not always the most reliable source on these matters, but it claims that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany is 5'4”. And so is her human character on She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters. But when Jen transforms into She-Hulk, she grows way taller. On the show, the She-Hulk characters is a CGI creation — but obviously those effects are added to the show in post-production.

For the actors, directors, and various staff members who have to make sure they’re shooting everything with She-Hulk correctly, Maslany has a double for her She-Hulk scenes; actress Malia Nahinu. According to her Instagram page, Nahinu is 6'5” — meaning she stands a full foot (and one inch) taller than Maslany. And as the photos from the set of She-Hulk show, it’s kind of hilarious when they are together. They wear the same costumes (because, after all, when Jen transformers into She-Hulk her clothes don’t change too) but one is just way taller than the other.

Here is a set photo from a recent episode. I love how normal pants on Maslany become capris on Nahinu.

And here are some images from this week’s wedding episode. Guess which of the three women is She-Hulk’s stand-in!

This is great. Let’s hope the eventual Assembled special on Disney+ on the making of She-Hulk includes lots of footage of the behind-the-scenes process of filming She-Hulk on set, and features plenty of shots of Maslany and Nahinu together. The GIF potential alone is off the charts.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere on Thursdays on Disney+.

