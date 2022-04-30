The ’That 70s Show’ Cast Will Return on ‘That 90s Show’

Hello again Wisconsin!

Fans nostalgic for the era in the 1990s when people were nostalgic for the 1970s were elated to hear that Netflix was bringing back That ’70s Show as That ’90s Show, a sequel series to the old sitcom, this time with the daughter of Eric and Donna visiting her grandparents — Kitty and Red — for the summer. But while it was great that both Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp were returning to play their characters from the old series, fans were understandably a little disappointed not that none of their other favorites from That ’70s Show would be joining them.

Well, it turns out they are — at least for what Netflix is billing as “special guest appearances.” The returning cast members include Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Laura Prepon as Donna, Mila Kunis as Jackie, Ashton Kutcher as Kelso, and Wilmer Valderrama — who recently claimed he wasn’t going to appear on the show in the immediate future — as Fez. There’s just one member of the original cast who’s not set to return at this point. (You can probably guess why.)

The image above is the first look at Smith and Rupp back as Red and Kitty. Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for That ’90s Show, but it should debut some time in 2022.

