‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.

There “she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” reads the official plot description from Netflix. “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

When the show was first announced, it was said that there were “expectations” that other members of the That ’70s Show cast would return for guest spots on That ’90s Show, in much the same way that the full cast of Full House would frequently pop in and appear on Fuller House. So far, at least, no definitive appearances by Grace, Prepon, or anyone else besides Smith and Rupp have been announced. Netflix did reveal the new young cast of the show though, along with descriptions of the all the key characters. Here they are:

The New Cast of ’That ’90s Show’

That ’90s Show will premiere on Netflix soon. Thus far, the streaming service has ordered 10 episodes of the show. If Wilmer Valderrama doesn’t show up at Fez at least once, we’re going to be very upset.

