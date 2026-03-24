After guesting on the last season of Daredevil: Born Again, and filming an appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is getting his own special on Disney+ this summer as well.

Dubbed The Punisher: One Last Kill, the show features Bernthal’s take on Frank Castle that first debuted as part of Marvel’s Netflix TV universe. After appearing on the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil, Bernthal then reprised the part in his own spinoff Netflix series. That version of The Punisher ran for two seasons on streaming.

Marvel is billing this show as a “Marvel Television Special Presentation” — as in, it’s a one-off thing, not an ongoing episodic series.

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The Punisher character was created by writer Gerry Conway and artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man back in 1974. After numerous guest appearances in that comic and others, he eventaully garnered enough of a fan-following to support his own monthly comic, and then multiple monthly comics; at one point in the 1990s he had four ongoing books on shelves simultaneously.

The character was probably overexposed at that point, but he’s had several comebacks since then, mostly in more mature books intended for adult audiences. Prior to Bernthal, the Punisher was played in movies by Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane, and Ray Stevenson.

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on Disney+ on May 12. That’s one week after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is supposed to conclude. (Very darkly funny for Disney+, of all places, to hype a TV special called One Last Kill. Fun for the whole family!)

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