Daredevil: Born Again just returned with its second season on Instagram, and the Man Without Fear is back with a whole new costume. Or maybe it’s an old costume, depending on how you look at it. This all-black suit was previously worn by Daredevil on the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man animated series — and before that in Marvel Comics, where it debuted during the “Shadowland” storyline that saw Matt Murdock become the leader of the ninja group the Hand.

But that is just one of the many Easter eggs. hidden details, and little Marvel references you might have missed in the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere. In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we’ll break down the big Season 2 debut, from the way this episode uses its interview segments compared to the ones from Season 1, the possible reference to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and so much more.

Watch our Daredevil: Born Again S2E1 below:

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If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the season premiere of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, check out more of our videos below, including one recapping everything you need to know before Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, one on all the Easter eggs in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and one on the true identity of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is premiering weekly on Disney+.

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