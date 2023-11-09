‘The Archies’ Trailer Brings the Classic Comics in India

Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle, and the rest are back! Netflix is releasing a new movie about The Archies.

While there's all of the normal drama you've come to expect from this crew in Riverdale, there's a bigger, more pressing issue in town. While all of the kids are busy worrying about relationship drama, the big concert, and how they're doing in school, their favorite hangouts are threatened. Land developers are potentially threatening to take away their beloved Green Park. It's also a musical, featuring all-new songs. Plus the film is set in 1960s India, putting an entirely new spin on the classic Archie comics.

Check out the trailer for The Archies below:

The official synopsis for the movie is as follows:

Set in 1960’s India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favorite set of

teenagers - Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The director, Zoya Akhtar, is known for a few other works, like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy.

The film is due for release exclusively on Netflix on December 7, 2023. This is technically the first time The Archies has officially been adapted wholesale into a film, although there have been albums and animations made.