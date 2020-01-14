The following post contains SPOILERS for the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

While the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover has lived up to its billing with many cameos from the long history of DC Comics onscreen, those were largely callbacks to TV shows — like Burt Ward from the original ’60s Batman or Tom Welling and Erica Durance from Smallville. Tonight’s two-part conclusion, though, brought the Arrowverse in direct contact with Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe. Yes, TV’s Flash, Grant Gustin, bumped into Justice League’s Flash, Ezra Miller for the very first time.

You can watch the scene below:

There is a long history of Flashes from different universes teaming up. In fact, the very first introduction of a multiverse concept in DC Comics came in 1961’s The Flash #123, and the story “Flash of Two Worlds!” which brought the current speedster, Barry Allen, into contact with his Golden Age predecessor, Jay Garrick. That humble beginning led to annual interactions between the Justice League of Earth-1 (Barry’s home) and Earth-2 (Jay’s home), and then a bigger and bigger DC multiverse, which eventually prompted comics’ Crisis on Infinite Earths series, which condensed and simplified things considerably.

So it was only fitting for two Flashes to get to meet for the first time in this TV adaptation of Crisis — and it was also just nice to see Ezra Miller as the Flash again. He hasn’t played the character since Justice League, as his solo film has been languishing in development hell for years. The movie is supposed to come out in the summer of 2022; perhaps the buzz generated by this cameo will help finally get it made.