Matt Reeves Shares First Photo From Set of ‘The Batman’

Long in development — at one point with a totally different writer, director, and Batman (technically they were all the same guy — the next Batman film is finally underway. The Batman began shooting today, as revealed by director Matt Reeves with a tweet that showed off the film’s fancy clapboard in the first official photo from the set.

Initially planned as a vehicle for Ben Affleck’s Batman from the DC Extended Universe, with Affleck also co-writing and directing the film himself, The Batman — the first solo Batman film in almost 10 years by the time it hits theaters in 2021 — stars Robert Pattinson as a new, younger version of the Dark Knight. The all-star cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, PauL Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Note that the information on the clapboard — including the section for the roll of film and the 24 FPS (frames per second) — indicates The Batman is being shot on film, rather than digitally. The cinematographer is Greig Fraser, who previously shot Rogue One, Zero Dark Thirty, Foxcatcher, and Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming version of Dune.

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021. Let the countdown to next summer begin!