We’re still waiting for the first real hints of the look and feel of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman so we’re paying very close attention to anytime one of the actors in the film shows up in the press talking about the movie. Peter Sarsgaard, who supposedly plays a character named “Gil Colson” in The Batman, was recently talking with Jessica Shaw on SiriusXM, and spoke a little bit about the movie’s tone and feel — calling it “raw” and “not sanitized” the way so many comic-book blockbusters are. You hear that? No Purell anywhere near this movie!

As the villain of Green Lantern, Sarsgaard probably knows a thing or two about sanitized blockbusters. But he didn’t bite at the opportunity to dispel any fan theories about his character, who press materials claim is Gotham City’s district attorney. That’s made fans think Gil Colson is a fake name designed to throw people off the scent, and that Sarsgaard is really Gotham-DA-turned-super-villain Harvey Dent. Or perhaps that in this particular Batman story Gil Colson becomes Two-Face instead of Dent. Sarsgaard called those theories “cool” and “very interesting” but didn’t say any more than that.

Here’s the full clip of the interview on SiriusXM:

We do know for sure that Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne, with Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Jeffrey Wright at Commissioner Gordon. It does indeed sound like a raw cast. The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.