‘The Batman’ Production Shut Down Due to Coronavirus

Film productions all over the world continue to be shut down to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. Today the virus’ impact touched one of the biggest movies due next year, and probably the most anticipated movie of 2021 for superhero fans.

Variety reports that production has temporarily shut down on The Batman, Matt Reeves’ newest version of the iconic DC Comics superhero:

The film’s crew was shooting on a sound stage in London since January and was planning to change locations to Liverpool. Warner Bros. thought it was best to go on hiatus during the location change. It is unknown when the shoot was going to end and if it will impact the June 2021 release date at this time.

The report does note that two other Warner Bros. productions, The Matrix 4 and King Richard starring Will Smith, are still moving forward on schedule. One imagines that will change, as pretty much everything else has changed around us in the last week.

The Batman — which stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin — is currently scheduled to open in theaters on June 25, 2021.