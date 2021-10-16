‘The Batman’ Trailer Introduces a New Dark Knight

The Dark Knight has returned.

As part of this year’s DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz unveiled the second trailer for The Batman, their new film depicting DC’s Caped Crusader at the start of his crimefighting career. In addition to Pattinson, the film stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

You’ll see most of them in this new trailer, which also features Paul Dano’s Riddler making question marks in his cappuccino foam (very creative villainy!), some intense fight scenes, an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, the awesome new Batmobile, and plenty of Robert Pattinson’s spooky Batman voice.

Watch the new trailer for The Batman from DC FanDome below.

Matt Reeves also shared a link to the 4K version of the trailer, which you can watch here. And here’s a sample of new images from the film:

The Batman: New Images Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves’ new imagining of a “recluse rockstar” Batman at the start of his career.

As we’ve seen in previous trailers, the Batsuit in this movie is very practical; Bruce Wayne is building it himself as he goes, and so it had to look like something a guy like him might create. And it’s full of dings and marks from the damage he’s taken during his nights patrolling Gotham. The whole look of the film is outstanding; the cinematography is by Greig Fraser (who also just shot the gorgeous Dune).

The Batman is scheduled to open in theaters on March 4, 2022.