Ended, The Clone Wars have.

After 133 episodes, spread across seven seasons, Star Wars: The Clone Wars has aired its final episode, “Victory and Death,” on Disney+. In this fitting finale, we say goodbye to one of the best casts in Star Wars history with some awesome Easter eggs, and references to other Star Wars movies and series like Star Wars: Rebels. Plus, the final scene not only sets up A New Hope, it has some incredible details that make it the perfect way to wrap up The Clone Wars.

This video from the ScreenCrush team breaks it all down — watch it right here:

If you liked this video about the Easter eggs in the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, check out some of our other videos below. In fact, we have Easter egg videos for every single episode from the final season of The Clone Wars, plus a recap of the entire story to that point. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. You can watch the entire run of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.