I’m not much of a gambler, but I’m willing to make this wager. I’ll bet that if you go see The Debut in a theater, there will come a moment when the audience breaks into spontaneous applause. It happened at my screening of the film attended by a bunch of jaded film critics, and I’ve already heard from one colleague who said the same thing happened when they saw it too.

I won’t go into specifics about this moment, but it involves both of The Debut’s leads — Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti — locked in an intense back-and-forth exchange that gets to the heart of what this movie is all about: Art, self-expression, and the power of acting. You’ll know it when you see it — because odds are you’ll be clapping too.

That scene is certainly a highlight, but it’s far from the only memorable sequence in The Debut, which is written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, a very good actor and talented director who here takes a major step forward as a filmmaker with a comedy that is as moving as it funny. It’s one of the most surprising things I’ve seen in a long time.

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Its early scenes disarm you with perceptive but familiar satire about the quirky characters and rituals that populate every community theater. Then right around the scene that earns spontaneous applause, The Debut blindsides you with an earnest consideration of the nature of performance, not just on stage but also in people’s day-to-day lives, where they don proverbial masks to navigate a world full of disappointment and compromise. Suddenly, an amusing if predictable spoof of small-town weirdos — a modern, less jokey Waiting for Guffman — transforms into something far more ambitious and far more interesting.

That transformation mirrors the one undertaken in the film by Moore’s character, Mona. For reasons that initially seem unclear to both the audience and to her, she decides to audition for a musical mounted at the Brook Theatre in her small New Jersey town. Mona is downright terrified to sing for the first time since her days as a choir girl, and her audition for the theater’s imposing director Jerry (Giamatti) does not go well. She doesn’t deserve the part, and she doesn’t get it — but then circumstances change and Jerry reluctantly drafts Mona into service.

Mona’s stage work is as tentative as the rest of her existence, which is largely defined by her unhappy marriage to a man who seems to spend as much time as possible in their bathroom doing the crossword puzzle in order to minimize his contact with his ife. With Mona’s fumbling line delivers and hushed singing voice, Jerry recognizes Mona could be a major problem for his show, a Manhattan-set musical called Nosy Neighbors. Jerry explains that the play is a decades-old theatrical staple; in fact, the whole show — right down to its peppy musical numbers — was written by Eisenberg himself.

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Given the enormous cult of personality in this troupe around Jerry, we expect The Debut to turn into a battle of wills between he and Mona; we assume, given the way these types of stories typically go in movies about wacky eccentrics, that he will try break her down and Whiplash her into doing Nosy Neighbors at his tempo. But Eisenberg’s lively and sensitive script is full of surprises; about Jerry’s skills as a director, about Eisenberg’s own feelings about Method performers, and about what happens to Mona’s private life after she begins to blossom under Jerry’s guidance.

Mona’s gradual evolution gives Moore one of her best and biggest showcases in quite some time. Eisenberg sets several scenes in the alley beside the Brook Theatre, where the wall is adorned with the image of the masks of tragedy and comedy. They feel emblematic of The Debut as a whole; some scenes contain the funniest work that Moore’s ever done. (Wait until you see her awful dancing during her first one-on-one session with the Brook’s musical director.) Others let her tap into her full range of emotions; Moore’s reaction to Mona’s big debut is nothing short of jaw-dropping. And some scenes — like the one that drew spontaneous applause at my screening — shift between the two modes so seamlessly it’s almost supernatural. There is zero chance Moore isn’t nominated for an Academy Award for this movie.

Giamatti’s role isn‘t as flashy as Moore’s, but his work in The Debut is no less committed. The film only works if we understand why the members of this little theater revere Jerry — and we do. It also only works if we fear him the way Mona does — and we do. And the movie only transcends the limitations of its somewhat clichéd premise if Giamatti keeps showing us more dimensions of this man, which he does over and over again. In a career that includes movies like Sideways, Cinderella Man, Win Win, and The Holdovers, this might be the best thing he’s ever done.

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The Debut impressed me. It defies easy categorization; it’s one of the funniest movies of 2026 and also one of the saddest. It’s also one of the best depictions I’ve ever seen of dead-end life in suburban New Jersey; only a Jersey native like Eisenberg, who grew up in Middlesex County, could so adroitly capture the visual essence of this land of drab Asian restaurants and expansive but lifeless homes. The poignance and dark humor of Mona’s plight instantly puts Eisenberg in the pantheon of great artists of Garden State ennui alongside the likes of Bruce Springsteen and David Chase.

RATING: 9/10

Reviewed at the New York Film Festival.

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