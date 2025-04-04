‘The Fantastic Four’ Debuts New Poster for April 4

Today is April 4 — or 4/4, which is about as good a time as any to promote a new Fantastic Four movie. Although Marvel showed off new footage from the The Fantastic Four: First Steps at CinemaCon this week, it hasn’t appeared online yet. Instead, Marvel released a new retro-styled poster for the film.

Although they only appear as silhouettes, that’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, and Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch. (Not pictured: H.E.R.B.I.E. the Robot as himself.)

Here is the new poster for the film in honor of 4/4...

There’s a fancy motion version of the poster on Instagram as well.

A new feature on the movie published in Empire Magazine, also for 4/4, includes several new images of the cast (not in silhouette) and comments from director Matt Shakman, who says that his approach to the retro-futuristic film was to make the audience “feel like it was made in 1965, the way Stanley Kubrick would have made it.” That includes “an emphasis on practical sets and props” including a miniature spaceship used for outer space photography, which was shot with “old lenses.”

“Of course,” Shakman added, “we still have a lot of CG.”

You’ll be able to judge whether the film achieves its Kubrickian ambitions when The Fantastic Four: First Steps to opens in theaters everywhere on July 25. All four of the film’s leads will then return in Avengers: Doomsday next spring, where they will fight Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

