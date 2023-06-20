‘The Flash’ Spoiler Review: What Went Wrong

The Flash finally arrived in theaters— and, much to my surprise, the film was a pretty big flop. It had a smaller opening weekend than Black Adam, which was already considered a significant disappointment for Warner Bros. and DC Comics. The movie was supposed to start a new era of DC movies from filmmaker James Gunn, and instead it feels more like the final nail in the coffin of the DC Extended Universe.

So what went wrong? That’s the subject of our latest Flash video. In it, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, Colton Ogburn, and Matt Singer debates the highs and lows of The Flash. They give their individual reviews, and then they debate some of the film’s finer points (with spoilers so be aware of that). The also discuss whether that shocking final scene is going to lead into a future DC movie, or if it was just a big final gag that wasn’t meant to pay off down the line. And our panelists had very different opinions about that — like, it actually gets pretty heated! Watch the full debate below:

If you liked that video reviewing The Flash and trying to pinpoint why the film faltered at the box office, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs we found in The Flash, one on the ending of The Flash and what it means for the future of DC movies, and all the Easter eggs in the final trailer for The Flash.

